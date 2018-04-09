Hockey sticks are being propped on doorsteps across the region to honour the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Outside of the arena in Bracebridge, two hockey stick stand at the entrance. The sticks carry a message, the words "Humboldt strong."

The small, but poignant gesture is being seen across the province and on social media.

Fifteen people died when the bus carrying the junior hockey team collided with a semi-truck in northeastern Saskatchewan on Friday.

Other tributes can be found in storefront windows. Many flags have been lowered at Simcoe County's schools and public buildings.

The City of #Barrie joins Canadians in mourning the tragic loss of life in Saskatchewan over the weekend. Flags at all City facilities are flying at half-mast to honour the @HumboldtBroncos. pic.twitter.com/OYAuD0Brn9 — The City of Barrie (@cityofbarrie) April 9, 2018

"Humboldt is the same size as many of our municipalities. I just feel so sorry for the staff, the emergency people and of course all the families," says Alliston Mayor Rick Milne.

Debbie Simpson is showing support by wearing the Broncos team colour, green.

"I just wish there was something we could do to ease the pain and know that we are thinking of them," she says.

The Barrie Colts are planning another tribute at the Barrie Molson Centre this Thursday.

"We’ll acknowledge the tragedy at centre ice and donate the proceeds from the 50/50 draw that night to Homboldt Broncos," says Howie Campbell, team owner.

In Aurora, players gathered at centre ice and pipers played Amazing Grace before an Ontario Junior Hockey League playoff game between the Aurora Tigers and the Wellington Dukes.

The community in Bracebridge is now planning a vigil for later this week.

"To be together as a community and offer support and respect for the challenges that the community in Humboldt is going through," says Rick Maloney, deputy mayor.

First responders and minor hockey coaches in Wasaga Beach will play a charity game Thursday night with proceeds going towards the Bronocs organization.

A moment of silence will be held at the start of Monday night’s Barrie city council meeting.