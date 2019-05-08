

CTV Barrie





Hockey Night in Barrie is merging with the popular music festival Boots and Hearts to support local organizations.

Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MP Alex Nuttall was at Burl’s Creek on Tuesday to announce that the popular franchise, HNIB, will now be known as ‘The Barn Burner’ as presented by Boots and Hearts.

“Obviously this is a huge thing for the game, and a huge thing for the community,” Nuttall said. “The game has raised $2-million over the past 11 years. It’s only going to put the game up to the next level.”

The event largely helps to raise money for the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s neonatal intensive care unit in Barrie.

The Barn Burner will take place on Aug. 7 at the Barrie Molson Centre. Tickets go on sale next month.