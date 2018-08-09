The 11th Annual Hockey Night in Barrie is all about winners on and off the ice.

More than two million dollars has been raised in the past ten years through the event which is held each year at the Barrie Molson Centre.

Fans get a chance to get up close and personal with former and current star hockey players who hit the ice for an exhibition game Thursday evening.

The event raises funds for many charities, including The Canadian Mental Health Association, Ontario Easter Seals, The Barrie Colts Community Fund and the pre-natal and neo-natal unit at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie.

Approximately two-thousand babies are born at RVH each year. Nearly 20 percent of those end up in the neo-natal intensive care unit. Dr. Vincent Ho says the unit is in need of upgrades and improvements.

“We need more space to be able to care for these babies.”

HNIB officials say each ticket purchased, along with every donation made, helps to provide health-care in the community.