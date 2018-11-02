

CTV Barrie





Hundreds of hockey fans filled the Chapters in Barrie on Thursday evening with the hopes of getting an autograph from the man widely known as one of the greatest hockey players of all time.

Former NHLer Bobby Orr was signing copies of his new book, ‘Bobby, My Story in Pictures’ at the bookstore for the hordes of fans.

There were 300 wristbands given out for those lucky folks who were able to get up to three books autographed by the 70-year-old former defenseman.

Some fans were so eager to meet the hockey legend; they started to line up at 4 a.m.

The Parry Sound born Orr was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame at the age of 31, which was the youngest at the time.

He played in the NHL for 10 seasons with the Boston Bruins and two with the Chicago Black Hawkes. He still holds the record for the most points in a single season by a defenceman.

Orr retired from hockey in 1978 at the age of 30 after suffering repeated injuries.