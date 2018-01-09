The coaches of an Alliston hockey team have been suspended after the alleged off-ice assault of a linesman.

The alleged assault happened at a hockey game around Christmas. A 21 year old was sent to hospital in Newmarket for treatment of a fractured jaw, stitches and a concussion.

It's being alleged that a person associated with the TNT Tornados of the Ontario Minor Hockey Association punched the young linesman in the head.

A spokesperson with the hockey association confirmed the TNT Tornados coaches are banned until further notice.

"The involved parties have been suspended indefinitely. The OMHA prides itself on safety and sportsmanship, both on and off the ice for all involved," a statement to CTV News read.

While the Tornados coaching staff deny any knowledge or involvement in the alleged assault, which is believed to have taken place in the hallway of the Magna Centre between periods, the OMHA has taken away their whistles and the team is now being coached by certified volunteers.

The suspension adds adversity for a team of 15 year olds, who recently shaved their heads for teammate Riley Edwards. The young boy is currently battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.

The OMHA says it's working with police to figure out what happened and whether charges are coming.

“Certainly we've seen this in the past, where certain situations get heated and out of hand and we do respond to those types of calls. Again, anything that's reported where a criminal offence has occurred like this, we've responded and will be investigating for sure,” says York Regional Police Const. Laura Nicolle.

Police say there's so much misinformation out there. They're still trying to get an accurate picture of what led to the alleged assault and they’re asking anyone with video of the incident to come forward.