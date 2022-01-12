Hitting the trails? Here's what police want snowmobilers to know this season

BARRIE, ONT. -

OPP in Haliburton County are urging snowmobilers to take extra precaution over the coming months.

According to Police, Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club trails are closed, and they are asking snowmobilers to check the status of trails beforehand.

Police warned that you could be charged with trespassing if caught on a closed trail or private property without permission.

They are also asking drivers to always ride sober, obey speed limits, wear an approved snowmobile helmet, and ensure the snowmobile is in good mechanical condition.

Before taking off this winter, police say riders must have a valid driver's licence or motorized snow vehcile operators license. Proof of insurance and a snowmobile registration permit is also required.

Recent temperatures have dropped well below zero, and police ask anyone enjoying the outdoors during the winter months to wear appropriate clothing to avoid hypothermia and have a fully charged cellphone.

Police recommend downloading the search and rescue app What3Words to help first responders pinpoint your location if you require help.

Another way to ensure safety is to never go out alone and always tell someone your planned destination and your expected return time.

Police say to avoid unfamiliar areas at night and use caution on frozen bodies of water.

"My wish is the public remain safe while enjoying any outdoor winter activities. Anyone making the personal choice to travel on the ice, whether it be on foot or by snowmobile, is encouraged to monitor conditions and take all recommended precautions," said Dan Collings, the Interim Haliburton Highlands Detachment Commander and acting Staff Sergeant.

According to the OPP, due to the size of Haliburton County, the response time from emergency personnel may be prolonged. They ask that if you go onto the ice, always carry safety equipment, such as ice picks and throw ropes for self-rescue or to help others.