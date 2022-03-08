Hit the slopes this March Break for the 'last bit of winter fun'

MP Leslyn Lewis launches Conservative leadership bid for second time

Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis has formally announced that she will run to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, for a second time. The Ontario-based lawyer and now MP ran in the party's 2020 leadership race, placing third behind Erin O’Toole and Peter MacKay. Her platform was notably socially conservative.

Effort to relieve encircled Ukrainian port put in jeopardy

An attempt to evacuate civilians from the bombarded port of Mariupol and deliver food, water and medicine was thrown into jeopardy Tuesday by what Ukraine said was continued shelling by Russian forces as conditions inside the strategic city of 430,000 grew more desperate.

Satellite images show activity at North Korean nuclear site

Commercial satellite images suggest a resumption of construction activity at North Korea's nuclear testing ground nearly four years after leader Kim Jong Un declared the site's closure and invited foreign journalists to observe the destruction of tunnels ahead of his first summit with then-U.S. President Donald Trump.

