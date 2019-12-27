BARRIE -- With New Year's celebrations fast approaching, police are working to keep impaired drivers off the roads.

A Bradford man accused of crashing into a parked car, causing it to ram into two other parked vehicles on Boxing Day, is facing impaired charges.

Police say the 38-year-old driver abandoned his vehicle and ran from the scene.

Officers caught up with him and said he blew over more than twice the legal alcohol limit.

Police are urging the public to "make plans now if you intend to party. Let's ensure there is a safe, happy start to the new year and new decade."