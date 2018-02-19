A sign with great heritage value in Simcoe County has been stolen.

Nancy Priest-Coutt’s parents opened a one-pump Texaco gas station in the community of Anten Mills in 1957. The 150 pounds Texaco sign has been a staple ever since.

Just a few days ago someone cut the sign down. Priest-Coutt and other residents have been left in disbelief.

“I can't believe that it's gone. It's just always been there. Every time we've driven by, even as kids when you went to the fry guy, and that sign was always there,” says Melissa Lempriere.

It’s believed that someone cut the sign down sometime between Thursday and Friday night.

“I'm very disappointed that people would do that. I don't understand why they would do that in the middle of the night,” says Priest-Coutt.

The people who took the sign actually returned the ladder that they used to cut it down.

Police are scouring social media for tips and to see if anyone's trying to sell it. The sign is believed to be worth thousands of dollars.

Priest-Coutt and her family have taken to Facebook in the hopes of finding someone who knows something. They’re optimistic that they will get their sign back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.