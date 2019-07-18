Featured
Historic Bangor Lodge in Bracebridge destroyed by 'suspicious' fire
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, July 18, 2019 6:19PM EDT
A fire erupted at the former Bangor Lodge property in Bracebridge on Wednesday afternoon.
Crews battled the blaze at the abandoned building for four hours.
They contained the fire and managed to get hot spots under control, but the building was destroyed.
Police say the fire is suspicious.
They are looking for anyone with information, or who may have seen any activity on the property.