Historic apartment collapses on Main Street in Penetanguishene, Ont.
An historic apartment building has collapsed on Main Street in Penetanguishene.
Shortly after 3 a.m., the Penetanguishene Fire Department received a call about a building collapse at 78 Main Street with possible people trapped inside, said Fire Chief Richard Renaud.
"On arrival, Penetanguishene fire crews found the walls on two sides of 78 Main Street had collapsed. Several people were unaccounted for," he said.
Renaud said fire crews began searching for occupants and assessing the structure for stability.
A rapid intervention team from Midland's fire department and an Urban Search and Rescue team from Barrie Fire Service responded.
Fourteen people have been displaced and are staying with family, friends or at a local hotel.
Renaud said the cause of this collapse has not been determined.
Fire crews remain on scene and are waiting for the arrival of the chief building official.
Penetanguishene Mayor Doug Rawson said he appreciated the quick response by fire officials.
"Our emergency services, and specifically for this event, our volunteer firefighters acted in a quick manner to protect life and property and keep our community safe," said Rawson. "Our thoughts are with the residents and owner affected by this emergency. On behalf of our community and council, we want to express our thoughts to everyone and recognize the valiant work of our emergency crews."
OPP spokesperson Dave Hobson said police became aware of the partially collapsed building on Main Street shortly after 3 a.m.
"We attended to provide scene security and assist fire services, ensuring all persons were removed and transported to safety," Hobson said.
Paramedics were on scene but stated nobody was transported to the hospital.
Penetanguishene resident Tyler Bugg said he drove past the building at 78 Main Street just before 6:30 a.m.
"I'm amazed an apartment building can just fall over on Main Street," Bugg said.
