BARRIE, ONT. -- Dozens of hippie-themed Volkswagen buses paraded through the Sunshine City for a drive-by demonstration Saturday.

Organizers anticipated 10 to 12 buses, but say 30 participated in the event.

With the Mariposa Folk Festival cancelled this year due to COVID-19, organizers wanted to celebrate the occasion.

Linda Alcock, event organizer, says the idea came as a result of missing the festival.

"We wanted everybody to get out and see these wonderful sculptures," Alcock says. "The artists have done an amazing job."

The drive-by parade goes in tandem with the Streets Alive program, which displays hippie-themed sculptures and art in the city's downtown.

The Streets Alive program will be running all summer long in Orillia.