A Hillsdale man is facing charges after a child exploitation investigation.

The OPP says it received information from the FBI relating to the internet exploitation of children.

Officers executed a search warrant at a Hillsdale home on Thursday and at a commercial property in Barrie where they seized three computer devices.

Jeffery Krause, 49, was arrested and faces charges including possession of child pornography and making child pornography.

The investigation is ongoing.