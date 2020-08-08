BARRIE, ONT -- A fire at a Hillsdale home has killed a family pet.

Springwater Township Fire chief Jeff Kirk says crews pulled up to a home on Martin St at about 4 p.m. Saturday to find the garage fully engulfed by fire. Flames also encroached upon the home the garage is attached t, o.

Kirk says the homeowners were in and able to get out safely to call 911. They reported seeing smoke coming from the minivan parked inside the garage.

Kirk says it is too early to tell how the fire started or whether there is anything suspicious about it.

It is not clear how much damage the flames caused, though portions of the garage's brick walls and sections of roof have collapsed, letting the late afternoon sun pour in.