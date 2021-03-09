Advertisement
Hikers found safe after getting lost in provincial park
Published Tuesday, March 9, 2021 4:17PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, March 9, 2021 6:15PM EST

BARRIE -- Two hikers who were lost in Queen Elizabeth II Wildlands Provincial Park have been found safe.
The pair, two 62-year-olds were successfully rescued by OPP in a heavy forested area on Mach 5th near Minden Hills.
OPP is reminding anyone planning to go for a hike should refer to https://adventuresmart.ca for more information about outdoor safety.
