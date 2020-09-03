BARRIE, ONT. -- Labour Day weekend marks the last long weekend of summer, which usually translates into thousands heading north along Highway 400.

"We aren't seeing your buses like we were a year ago," said Melanie Teed-Murch, ONroute CEO.

In fact, Teed-Murch said traffic along the 400 corridor is down significantly. "We're seeing anywhere from 40 to 60 per cent traffic reductions to a year ago."

The ONroute drive-thrus have been busy as more people opt to remain in their vehicles rather than going inside. "We haven't seen it get near our normal peaks, whether it be Canada Day, Civic Holiday, and we're expecting the same this weekend," Teed-Murch said, adding that it seems to be the new normal as more people prefer a staycation and domestic travel.

"Blue Mountains is still a busy destination with the resort for tourists," OPP Const. Martin Hachey said police anticipate traffic will pick up through places like Collingwood.

The OPP said it would be "highly visible" on Ontario roads over the long weekend to ensure drivers practice safe habits.