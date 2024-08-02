BARRIE
Barrie

    • Highway 9 re-opened after early-morning collision

    Provincial police have opened Highway 9 after an early-morning collision investigation.

    The highway was closed from Airport Road to the Gore Road east of Orangeville after a car and commercial truck collided shortly before 6 a.m.

    The driver of the car was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with non-life threatening injuries.

