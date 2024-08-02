BARRIE
Barrie

    • Highway 9 closed after serious collision

    Road closed by police order sign. (File photo) Road closed by police order sign. (File photo)
    Share

    Emergency crews are currently on scene of a serious collision on Highway 9.

    Provincial police say the collision occurred early Friday morning.

    One person was transported to a Toronto trauma centre.

    The extent of their injuries is unknown.

    The highway was initially closed from Centreville Creek Road to Concession Road 3 but has since been broadened to include Airport Road to the Gore Road.

    More details will follow as they become available.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News