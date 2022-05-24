Highway 400 wrong way driver charged with impaired

Police say officers stopped a suspected impaired driver travelling the wrong way along Highway 400 in Simcoe County.

Provincial police say officers received a call from another motorist in the early morning hours on Sunday about someone driving south in the northbound lanes near Quarry Road in Tay Township.

They say officers safely stopped the vehicle and charged the 60-year-old driver from Sequin Township with impaired driving-related offences.

The accused also faces a licence suspension and vehicle impoundment due to the charges.

The OPP says officers conducted a dozen RIDE spot checks at random locations over the long weekend, checking nearly 400 drivers and vehicles.