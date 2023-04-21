Highway 400 south closed in Bradford for serious collision; 3 hospitalized

One person is in serious condition following a collision on Highway 400 in Bradford.

The southbound lanes are closed for the crash south of Highway 89, and the northbound lanes have since reopened.

Police say the two-vehicle collision caused one car to roll several times.

Three people were taken to the hospital. Paramedics say a man in his 20s was transported via air ambulance ORNGE to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition.

Police say to expect heavy delays southbound.

It's unclear what caused the crash or when the area will reopen.

CTV News will provide more information as it becomes available.