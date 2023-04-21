Highway 400 south closed in Bradford for serious collision

One person is in serious condition following a collision on Highway 400 in Bradford.

The southbound lanes are closed for the crash south of Highway 89, and the northbound lanes have since reopened.

Police say the two-vehicle collision caused one car to roll several times, and one person was ejected from the vehicle.

Two vehicles were involved in a serious collision on Highway 400 in Bradford, Ont., on Fri., April 21, 2023. (Twitter/OPP_HSD)

Three people were taken to the hospital. Paramedics say a man in his 20s was transported via air ambulance ORNGE to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition.

Police say to expect heavy delays southbound.

Police say they hope to have the southbound lanes reopened by 5 p.m.