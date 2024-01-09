Highway 400 rollover prompts reminder from OPP to adjust driving in inclement weather

Provincial police are reminding motorists to slow down and drive according to the road conditions after a vehicle rollover on Highway 400.

"We got a van on its side here, driver lost control, hit the wall, he's now in hospital with minor injuries," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said on Tuesday.

The collision happened in the northbound lanes at Bass Pro Mills in Vaughan.

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for much of the region, noting the snow would shift to rain as temperatures rise during the evening, adding roads may become icy and slippery.

Schmidt said Tuesday has been a busy day for officers and a stressful one for motorists.

"If you are on the roads, watch out. Even though it's raining, it's slick," he said. "As this rain continues through the overnight hours, please drive accordingly, [and] drive to the conditions."

Schmidt also reminded motorists to be mindful of flashing lights and to leave room for emergency vehicles.

The messy weather is forecast to subside later Tuesday night.