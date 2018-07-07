

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





One person is dead and three others have been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Barrie overnight.

Ontario Provincial Police constable Lauren Ball says the collision happened in the northbound lanes of Highway 400, north of Essa Road.

Ball says the 911 call initially came in just after 2 a.m. for a disabled vehicle in the right-hand lane. She believes the car had a mechanical problem, causing the driver to pull over in a live lane.

Two vehicles subsequently struck the first car, and caught fire.

Simcoe County Paramedics tell CTV News they transported three people to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Constable Ball had no further information about the person who died at the scene, but says they were in one of the two cars which were fully engulfed in flames.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 400 were closed between Dunlop and Essa Road for several hours for the police investigation. All lanes have since reopened.