Highway 400 reopened after fatal collision in Bradford

A portion of Highway 400 was closed near Bradford as police investigated a collision.

The crash took place shortly after 9 p.m. on Highway 400 near Highway 88, fire officials tell CTV News.

According to fire officials, early signs show that it was a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle, killing the driver at the scene.

All northbound lanes of Highway 400 were closed at Highway 88 but have since reopened.

