Highway 400 reopened after crash involving transport truck

Highway 400 has reopened following an afternoon collision that shut down all southbound lanes at Highway 88.

On Tuesday around 12:45 p.m. members of the Aurora OPP were called to the scene of a crash along Highway 400 at Highway 88.

Officials say a sedan rolled over after colliding with a transport truck.

Police reported that the truck driver was uninjured in the accident. Others in the crash suffered minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital.

Traffic was directed to exit at Highway 88 during the shut down.

The cost of damage to both vehicles remains unknown at this time.

As a result of the investigation, a male driver of the sedan was charged with careless driving.