BARRIE, ONT. -- Highway 400 at Mapleview in Barrie was closed for more than seven hours Monday after a multi-vehicle pileup.

Snow squalls and whiteout conditions were to blame for the crashes that closed the higway in both directions between Highway 88 and Mapleview Drive.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said yesterday there’s no word on how many vehicles are involved in the crash, but says he’s “estimating dozens of vehicles involved in these collisions at this time.”

As of 3 p.m., only minor injuries were reported.

There was significant blowing snow and whiteouts at the time of the crash, and Sgt. Schmidt says officers were reporting visibility to be less than 400 metres in the area.