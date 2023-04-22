Highway 400 crash kills driver in Georgian Bay Township

A man has died following an early morning crash on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township.

Provincial police were called to the crash on Highway 400, north of Crooked Bay Road, at around 7:14 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say a vehicle rolled over into the centre median of the highway.

The 64-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital in Parry Sound, where he was later pronounced dead. A 62-year-old passenger was also taken to the hospital but was later released.

Police closed a section of Highway 400 for their investigation but reopened all lanes this afternoon.