Highway 400 crash kills driver in Georgian Bay Township
A man has died following an early morning crash on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township.
Provincial police were called to the crash on Highway 400, north of Crooked Bay Road, at around 7:14 a.m. on Saturday.
Police say a vehicle rolled over into the centre median of the highway.
The 64-year-old driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital in Parry Sound, where he was later pronounced dead. A 62-year-old passenger was also taken to the hospital but was later released.
Police closed a section of Highway 400 for their investigation but reopened all lanes this afternoon.
PSAC president lashes out at Treasury Board, calls on PM to move negotiations along to end strike
Treasury Board President Mona Fortier and the head of the Public Service Alliance of Canada pointed blame at each other for the slow pace of contract talks, as negotiations resumed on Saturday afternoon in an attempt to end the strike by 155,000 public service workers.
'Hugely important': Former defence ministers and spy chief urge government to prioritize defence
More than 60 former military, security and political officials are renewing calls for the federal government to increase its defence spending, amid reports the prime minister privately told NATO allies Canada will never meet its spending commitment of two per cent of GDP on defence.
Bank of Canada interest rate pause could force landlords to sell properties: experts
The Bank of Canada’s decision to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday could put financial pressure on landlords and leave renters vulnerable, experts say.
2 dead, 12 injured in Madrid restaurant fire
Two people died and 12 others were injured in a fire at a restaurant in the Spanish capital Madrid, emergency services said on Saturday.
Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham earn promotion after winning National League title
Wrexham secured promotion to the fourth tier of English soccer on Saturday, achieving the first part of the dream of celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob. Wrexham clinches the National League title with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood.
Young metal detectorist discovers 1,000-year-old Viking coins in Denmark
A young girl in Denmark made an astounding discovery with a metal detector last fall when she found nearly 300 silver coins that date back to the 980s, making them over 1000 years old.
She signed up to live on a cruise ship for 3 years. Here's why
Life at Sea Cruises is selling places on board the MV Gemini, which sets sail from Istanbul on Nov. 1 on an epic global journey that will take in most of the planet's prime cruising destinations.
N.S. man’s incredible weight loss journey gets support from Arnold Schwarzenegger
A Nova Scotia man’s weight loss journey has attracted the attention of Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Toronto Pearson's most recent gold heist, wasn't its first. Here's what happened then
The multi-million-dollar heist that happened at Toronto Pearson International Airport this week is not the first of its kind to take place on their grounds.
Residents of rural N.S. town frustrated as sole community bank closes
A public meeting between residents of Louisbourg, N.S., and the Royal Bank of Canada resolved very little when it comes to keeping the only financial institution in the community open.
One of the last of his generation, Second World War vet in New Brunswick dies
Angus Hamilton, who served as a radar technician in Southeast Asia during the Second World War and returned home to a successful career in the civil service and academia, has died in Fredericton at the age of 100.
All Aboard: Anticipated record-breaking cruise ship season underway in Halifax
The first cruise ship of the season sailed into Halifax Saturday morning. In total, more than 190 ships will visit Halifax this season, carrying a record number of passengers that is expected to exceed 325,000.
Small plane crashes into 2 homes south of Montreal; 2 men in critical condition
Quebec provincial police say two men are in critical condition after their small plane crashed into two houses south of Montreal early Friday evening.
Conservative leader asks CAQ MNAs to join his party after third link 'betrayal'
Conservative Party of Quebec (CPQ) leader Eric Duhaime wrote an open letter to members of the governing Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ), asking them to join his party after Francois Legault's government backtracked on the third link tunnel between Levis and Quebec City.
Montreal police investigating after video shows car drive into traffic signaller on closed street
Montreal police say they are investigating after a video posted on social media showed a driver trying to force their way into a traffic signaller down a closed street.
Here's how much you need to earn to buy a new home in Ottawa
The amount of money Ottawa residents need to earn to afford a new home increased by $5,600 in March compared to a year ago, despite home prices falling by more than $105,000.
Three kayakers rescued from the Ottawa River
Ottawa fire says it received multiple 911 calls just after 4 p.m. Saturday, reporting three people wearing lifejackets were in the river after their kayaks flipped over.
Ontario unveils new provincial park near Toronto
The Ontario government says it is pushing forward with plans to create Ontario's first urban provincial park.
'This is your medal': Toronto man gives Boston Marathon medal to first-time marathoner
When Toronto-based Kevin Curnock laced up for the Boston Marathon, he was ready.
Kitchener impaired driver broke through road closure and narrowly avoided crash before trying to flee: Police
A Kitchener, Ont. driver has been arrested after police say he broke through a road closure barricade on Highway 401 and narrowly avoided causing another collision. The highway had been closed following an earlier fatal crash.
One dead after four-vehicle Hwy. 403 crash in Brant County
A four-vehicle crash on Hwy. 403 has resulted in the death of one person from Woodstock.
'I know we were meant to be': Jury hears final text messages sent between Ager Hasan and Melinda Vasilije
Dozens of text messages were presented to a Kitchener courtroom Friday as a computer forensic analyst from Waterloo regional police was called as a witness at the trial of Ager Hasan.
London Knights draft ‘elite player’ as schedule released for Western Conference Final
The London Knights will begin their Western Conference Final at home on April 28 against the Sarnia Sting.
Witnesses say a woman was stabbed in east London, Ont.
An employee at a variety store on Dundas Street said a person wandered into the store saying they had been attacked.
Sudbury shooter still at large, police say
A fatal shooting took place inside a sports bar on Notre Dame Avenue Friday night in Greater Sudbury and police say the suspect is still at large.
Judge rules against Sudbury couple facing $400K home repair bill
A judge has ruled against a Sudbury couple who sued the former owners of their house when major problems emerged with the foundation.
Sault gardeners prepare for planting season
Staff at New North Greenhouses spent their Earth Day helping local gardeners get set for another growing season. Aside from the aesthetic value of planting trees and flowers, gardening is good for the environment.
Off-duty officer catches impaired driver
An off-duty Chatham-Kent police offer said they observed a man driving a vehicle in a dangerous manner, nearly colliding with other vehicles Friday afternoon.
’Our skills are perishable’: Local first responders take to Detroit River to practice for the real thing
A large-scale, multi-agency marine training exercise occurred on the Detroit River in Windsor on Saturday.
Essex organ donor recipient uses ‘second chance at life’ to save others
20 year old Kaidyn Blair is using his ‘second chance at life’ to make sure no else has to die while waiting for an organ transplant.
Gun shots interrupt spring morning in northeast Calgary
A warm spring morning in northeast Calgary was disrupted by the sounds of gunfire Saturday.
2-vehicle collision disrupts traffic near Okotoks
Okotoks RCMP are on scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 2 and 338 Avenue near Oktoks that took place around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Eid al-Fitr celebration marks the end of Ramadan
Friday was a day of reward after a month of fasting, for Muslims around the world.
Saskatoon Blades force game six after going down 0-3 in playoff series
The Saskatoon Blades are proving to be a pesky opponent that won’t go away against the Red Deer Rebels.
Saskatoon police investigate suspicious apartment fire
Saskatoon police are investigating what has been deemed a suspicious fire in an apartment building Friday morning.
'I just felt like I needed to keep his voice going': Saskatoon woman continues cancer research advocacy after losing husband
A Saskatoon woman took her story to Ottawa as part of the Canadian Cancer Society’s advocacy campaign for awareness.
Alberta Energy Regulator: Suncor has reported dead birds at oilsands tailings pond
The Alberta Energy Regulator says it is investigating after Suncor reported the discovery of dozens of dead birds at an oilsands tailings pond.
Student artwork available at auction for Highlands School art programs
Dozens of people from the Highlands School community came out Saturday for its annual Culinary Arts Cook-Off fundraiser.
Councillors propose reduced speed limit on one Kitsilano street
Two city councillors are proposing reducing the speed limit on a busy Kitsilano neighbourhood stretch of road.
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services youth academy returns after two-year hiatus
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services youth academy returned this week following a two-year hiatus.
Body found in Kamloops dumpster identified: RCMP
The deceased man found in a Kamloops dumpster Thursday night has been identified as Gregory Troy Hamilton, RCMP say.