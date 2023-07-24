Highway 400 crash involving transport truck, street sweeper under investigation

A collision involving a street sweeper and transport truck on Highway 400 near the Duckworth Street exchange in Barrie brought traffic to a standstill Monday morning..

Police and emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday.

The northbound lanes of Highway 400 were closed, with only the shoulder open to traffic due to ongoing construction.

One person wwas sent to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre with minor injuries, according to police.

A heavy tow truck company was called to the scene to clear the road for motorists.

The area reopened shortly before 10 a.m.