

CTV Barrie





The trip to cottage country is going to be long and slow on Highway 400 this summer thanks to several construction projects.

The MTO is continuing a multi-year project that will see Highway 400 and the Highway 9 interchange widened. Work is being done behind barriers, but nightly lane closures will be in effect.

Similar work is being done on the highway between Lloydtown/Aurora Road and the 16th Sideroad, as well as Major Mackenzie Drive and King Road. In the latter project, the highway will be expanded to include one high-occupancy vehicle lane in either direction.

In Bradford, work is ongoing to replace the bridge at Highway 400 and the 5th Line. Most work is being done behind barriers, but night time road closures will happen.

The bridge that crosses the highway at the 6th Line in Innisfil is also being replaced. Limited closures will happen here both on Highway 400 and on the 6th Line.

Several projects are on the go in the Barrie area. The MTO continues its work to replace the north and southbound bridge that crosses Tiffin Street. That project has some limited night time closures, but won’t be completed until next fall.

The Highway 400/Willow Creek bridge is also being replaced.

A new concrete barrier wall and sewer are coming to the highway between Mapleview Drive and Innisfil Beach Road. This section of the highway will also have pavement work done. Some closures will happen at night.

One lane of Highway 400 will be closed in both directions from Monday to Friday for culvert replacement in the Waubaushene area. That work is expected to take several weeks.