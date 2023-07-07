Highway 400 closed overnight in Barrie due to serious crash
Dozens of cars idled on Highway 400 near midnight after a serious crash blocked the lanes.
Police and emergency crew arrived at the southbound lanes near Anne Street, where three cars were badly damaged, and two people were seriously injured.
Both travellers were taken to the hospital to assess their wounds.
Due to the construction in the area, driving was treacherous until the road finally opened Friday morning.
Cold front to bring relief in Central Canada, but heat wave continues on coasts
A cold front passing through Ontario is expected to offer relief today after a multi-day heat wave, but the hot and humid weather is forecasted to linger over Quebec through the weekend.
Canadian unemployment rate rose to 5.4% in June as economy added 60,000 jobs
Canada's unemployment rate ticked up to 5.4 per cent in June -- that's up from 5.2 per cent in May and the highest it's been in over a year.
It cost more than $2.4M for one RCAF plane to join Titanic sub search
It cost at least $2.4 million to deploy a single Canadian aircraft to search for the Titanic submersible that went missing on June 18, CTVNews.ca has learned.
There are thousands of tonnes of methane emissions being released by melting glaciers: study
Our current projections for fighting climate change are based on the greenhouse gas sources that we already know about — but we could be dangerously underestimating, according to a new study looking at a greenhouse gas source that has, up until this point, been hidden under ice.
For the third time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record
Earth's average temperature set a new unofficial record high on Thursday, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record.
Two-thirds of Canadians and Americans admit to working while on vacation: survey
A recent survey has found that that 68 per cent of working Americans and Canadian admitted that they are working while they are on vacation.
Here's what the Centre Block renovations on Parliament Hill look like
More than four years after MPs moved out of Centre Block on Parliament Hill for the decade-long renovation to the historic building, journalists got a behind-the-scenes look at the project’s progress Thursday.
Muslims across Pakistan hold anti-Sweden rallies to denounce burning of Islam's holy book
Muslims in Pakistan were holding rallies on Friday to observe a "Day of the Sanctity of Quran" after the South Asian Islamic nation's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued a call for anti-Sweden protests over last week's burning of the Islamic holy book in Stockholm.
Experts are expecting another interest rate hike this month, here's what that means for homeowners
Economists are predicting Canadians might see another interest rate hike next week and say homeowners who are already financially vulnerable will have a tougher time making mortgage payments.
Atlantic
N.S.-P.E.I. ferry crossings suspended through the weekend
Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are cancelled this weekend due to an ongoing mechanical issue onboard the MV Confederation.
Heat warning blankets most of New Brunswick
After all the rain recently seen across New Brunswick, most of the province now sits under a heat warning, with temperatures well over 30 degrees.
Second man charged with first-degree murder after Dieppe man shot, killed
A second New Brunswick man is facing a charge of first-degree murder after the shooting death of a map in Dieppe.
Montreal
Man seriously injured after car flips in Pointe-Claire
According to Montreal police, his car was travelling southbound Des Sources Boulevard around 4 a.m. when it swerved near the Donegani Avenue intersection, hitting a concrete wall and a lampost. The car rolled over, causing the driver, knocked unconscious, to be trapped inside.
What you need to know about Montreal's major Ste-Catherine W project
There will soon be a lot more construction on Sainte-Catherine St. W when phase two of upgrades to water lines and sidewalks begins next month. The whole project is expected to last for years. A section between Mansfield and Peel streets will be done first, and that alone is expected to take about two years.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 7-9
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Heat warning continues into weekend
The heat warning that's been in effect for much of the week continues Friday.
Centre Block rehabilitation project to cost more than $4B
It’s a multi-billion dollar project that’s being called the largest heritage rehabilitation project in Canada’s history. Parliament Hill remains under construction and despite COVID and convoy occupation delays, the decade-long project remains on track.
Toronto
Video shows riders running for safety after stabbing on Toronto subway
A video has surfaced online that appears to show the moments following a serious stabbing on a subway near Eglinton Station on Thursday.
-
'Beyond an emergency': Toronto's unhoused population grappling with extreme heat, bad air quality
On Day 3 of Toronto’s first heat wave of the summer, people living in tents at Allan Gardens faced 40-degree temps and polluted air that smelled like a campfire.
-
Man attacked with hammer near Donlands Station
A man was transported to hospital on Thursday night after reportedly being attacked with a hammer near Donlands Station.
Kitchener
'It has a rotten vegetable-type smell': Putrid water in Puslinch creating confusion
Some people living in Puslinch are having to plug their noses in their own homes because of the smelly water coming from their pipes.
-
Waterloo region real estate market shows signs of 'rebound': WRAR
The real estate market is showing signs of rebounding, with 780 homes sold last month, according to the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors (WRAR).
-
Guelph’s plan for permanent seasonal patio program drawing mixed reactions from business owners
With summer in full swing, patio season is at its prime in the Royal City, and some small business owners are applauding a step toward making the downtown patio scene a permanent fixture.
London
Another historical sexual assault-related charge laid against Huron County resident
A Huron County resident is facing a charge related to a historical allegation of sexual assault. Huron OPP say they received the report on June 5 about an assault that reportedly happened in the early 1980s.
-
Heat warning down, humidity still up
More seasonal temperatures are on the way for the next several days but humidity will still be a factor.
-
Victim and suspect identified in west London death investigation
London Police Service’s Major Crime Unit have laid charges in relation to a death investigation.
Northern Ontario
Fire severely damages North Bay restaurant
A fire has caused major damage to Greco’s Pizza on Lakeshore Drive in North Bay. Firefighters on the scene who spoke to CTV News said it looks like the restaurant building was totally destroyed.
-
Company reports progress in dealing with northern Ont. dam breach
While repairs are not yet completed, officials in Iroquois Falls said Thursday afternoon that progress has been made in dealing with a partial breach of the Twin Falls dam.
-
Windsor
Crash closes Amherstburg road
According to police, County Road 10 will be closed between 6th Concession Rd N and the 8th Concession Rd including Howard Avenue in both directions.
-
No more heat warning, humidity still high
Despite the warning coming down, temperatures are still warm with humidity also staying in the low 30s.
-
Windsor police raid magic mushroom dispensary
Windsor police conducted a raid of a magic mushroom dispensary Thursday afternoon, nearly a week after it popped up downtown.
Calgary
Stampede parade to take over Calgary's downtown core
Calgarians have lined the streets in the downtown core to take in all the music, floats and fun of the 2023 Calgary Stampede Parade.
-
'Don't fall off the horse': Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen leading Stampede parade
Col. Jeremy Hansen is preparing to become the first Canadian to travel to the moon as part of the Artemis II mission, but in the meantime he's tasked with cowboying up to become the second astronaut to be marshal of the Calgary Stampede parade.
-
Macleod Trail temporarily closed in both directions after serious crash
Calgary police temporarily shut down Macleod Trail in both directions on Friday due to an early morning crash.
Saskatoon
Woman forced to work at multiple Sask. restaurants against her will, police say
Two men face charges including human trafficking and sexual assault for allegedly forcing a woman to work at multiple restaurants around Saskatchewan, police say.
-
-
Saskatoon's food bank is seeing a record number of monthly users and nearly half are kids
The Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre is seeing its highest number of monthly users ever, and many of them are children.
Edmonton
-
Suspect photos released after anti-LGBTQ2S+ material left at St. Albert playgrounds
Mounties in St. Albert are looking for help to identify a man and a woman who they allege were caught on video leaving anti-LGBTQ2S+ material in two playgrounds.
-
Reports of spiked drinks in Fort McMurray prompt investigation, warning
Mounties in northeastern Alberta are looking into reports that people have had their drinks spiked in "establishments" in Fort McMurray.
Vancouver
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Relative of foster mom in horrific B.C. child abuse case calls for change
When details began emerging about the horrific suffering of two Fraser Valley children at the hands of their foster parents, a relative of the foster mom said she didn't believe it at first.
-
B.C. father questions province's safer supply program after daughter's death
Nearly one year after Greg Sword's teenage daughter died from a drug overdose, he is still searching for answers and for someone to hold accountable.
-
Fewer than 100 in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. for 1st time in 23 months
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported 96 test-positive COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the province on Thursday. It's the first time in nearly two years that the official count has dropped below 100.