Highway 400 closed near Bradford after fatal collision
A portion of Highway 400 has been closed near Bradford as police investigate a collision.
The crash took place shortly after 9 p.m. on Highway 400 near Highway 88, fire officials tell CTV News.
According to fire officials, early signs show that it was a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle, killing the driver at the scene.
All northbound lanes of Highway 400 has been closed at Highway 88 as police conduct an investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
