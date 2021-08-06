BARRIE, ONT. -- The OPP have closed the southbound lanes of Highway 400 at Bayfield Street and Dunlop Street after a man’s body was found.

OPP Appealling for witnesses:

A deceased male was located on #Hwy400 sb near Dunlop St in Barrie just after 4am (Aug 6)

Anyone with information please call #AuroraOPP at 905-841-5777 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 6, 2021

Police say the body was found on the highway south of Dunlop street around 4 a.m.

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy400 #Barrie: all southbound lanes are closed at Bayfield St for a police investigation. ^nk — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) August 6, 2021

Traffic heading south is being detoured at Bayfield Street. The Dunlop Street ramps are also closed. Drivers can get back on the highway at Essa Road.

It is unclear how long the investigation on the highway will take.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the body to come forward.