Highway 400 closed in Barrie after a man’s body was found
Published Friday, August 6, 2021 7:21AM EDT Last Updated Friday, August 6, 2021 9:11AM EDT
Traffic is being routed off Highway 400 at Dunlop Street Fri., Aug 6, 2021 for a police investigation after the body of a man was found on the highway (Kraig Krause/CTV)
BARRIE, ONT. -- The OPP have closed the southbound lanes of Highway 400 at Bayfield Street and Dunlop Street after a man’s body was found.
Police say the body was found on the highway south of Dunlop street around 4 a.m.
Traffic heading south is being detoured at Bayfield Street. The Dunlop Street ramps are also closed. Drivers can get back on the highway at Essa Road.
It is unclear how long the investigation on the highway will take.
Police are appealing for anyone with information about the body to come forward.
