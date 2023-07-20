Highway 26 speeder hit with lengthy licence suspension

A driver accused of speeding nearly 70 kilometres per hour over the limit near Collingwood may have to take public transit after police handed him a lengthy licence suspension.

According to provincial police, an officer stopped a vehicle on Wednesday evening after clocking it travelling 117 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Highway 26 east of Collingwood.

The 59-year-old driver was hit with a stunt driving charge, which carries an automatic 30-day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment.

In an earlier social media post, the OPP urged drivers to "slow down" following a series of stunt driving charges in the area.