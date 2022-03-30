Highway 26 in Stayner closed briefly for dump truck in ditch

A section of Highway 26 in Stayner was closed briefly Wednesday morning after a dump truck left the road and ended up in a ditch.

Police "intermittently" closed the highway between Centre Line Road and Sideroad 3/4 Sunnidale in Clearview Township so crews could remove the truck.

There were no injuries reported.

Huronia West OPP reopened the area around 10:30 a.m.

It's unclear what caused the dump truck's back end to enter the ditch.

There is no word on any charges.