Highway 26 head-on collision under investigation

A head-on collision on Highway 26 injured two people, one seriously.

Springwater Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to a call shortly before 11:30 p.m. between McNabb Road and Glengarry Landing Road in Minesing Tuesday.

When crews arrived, they found two people, "One was already out of the vehicle; the other patient from the other vehicle was trapped," said Springwater Deputy Fire Chief Jeff French.

"Firefighters worked for 30 minutes to free that patient."

French said Simcoe County paramedics took over at that point, and both people were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries to a Toronto trauma centre.

Provincial police closed Highway 26 between McNabb and Glengarry Landing roads for the investigation.

The highway has since reopened.