Highway 26 factory evacuated due to noxious smell

Reinhart Foods on Highway 26 in Stayner was evacuated after a noxious smell sent three people to hospital with burning throats and chest irritation.

"Approximately 60 people were evacuated," said Clearview Fire Chief Scott Davison.

Clearview Fire and Emergency Services were called to the vinegar factory on Wednesday morning.

Initially, 15 to 20 workers reported experiencing respiratory illness to the paramedics.

Employees were shuttled to the Stayner Community Centre to stay out of the day's heat while firefighters investigated the noxious air.

Firefighters from Stayner, Nottawa and Creemore responded to begin patient assessment and investigate the cause.

Barrie Fire Service Hazardous Materials Team was also dispatched to assist.

Davison said that no chemical spills or residues were found in the building, and air levels were monitored and deemed safe.

"There was never any threat to the public," he said.