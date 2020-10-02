Advertisement
Highway 26 collision sends two to hospital
Published Friday, October 2, 2020 6:14PM EDT
Emergency crews attend the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 26 at Klondike Road in Clearview Township, Ont., on Fri., Oct. 2, 2020. (Clearview Fire)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Paramedics took two people to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision on Klondike Road in Clearview Township Friday afternoon.
The crash on Highway 26 left one vehicle flipped on its side in a ditch.
Clearview Fire says crews worked to free one woman from the wreckage.
The injuries individuals suffered non-life-threatening injuries.