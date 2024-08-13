Highway 21 crash claims lives of driver and passenger

Two people have died after crashing Monday morning in Georgian Bluffs.

According to provincial police, the driver, a 92-year-old from Muskoka Lakes, was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead following the collision on Highway 21.

The passenger, an 85-year-old, also from Muskoka Lakes, was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries. On Tuesday, police say the passenger died from injuries sustained in the single-vehicle crash.

The roundabout at Highway 21 and Bruce Road 10/Grey Bruce Line was closed for the police investigation, which remains ongoing.

Police say the identities of the deceased will not be released "due to the privacy of the family."