A section of Highway 12 remains closed in Tay Township following a fatal collision.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say an environmental clean-up schedule for Wednesday has been postponed.

The collision happened just after 1 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 12 near Frazer Lane.

Police say an eastbound vehicle crossed the centre median and crashed head-on with a tractor-trailer. The driver of the tractor was not injured, but the driver of the eastbound vehicle died at the scene.

Highway 12 is closed in both directions between Frazer Lane and Gratrix Road.