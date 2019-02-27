

CTV Barrie





A section of Highway 12 is partially closed in Tay Township following a fatal collision.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say the westbound lane at Fraser Lane is closed for an environmental clean-up.

The clean-up was schedule for Wednesday, but was postponed.

The collision happened just after 1 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 12 near Fraser Lane.

Police say an eastbound vehicle crossed the centre median and crashed head-on with a tractor-trailer. The driver of the tractor was not injured, but the driver of the eastbound vehicle died at the scene.

The westbound lane is expected to reopen around 3 p.m. Thursday.