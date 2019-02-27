Featured
Highway 12 partially closed in Tay Township following fatal crash
One person has died following a crash on highway 12 in Tay Township on Feb 26, 2019 (CTV Barrie Chris Garry)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019 11:54AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 28, 2019 11:38AM EST
A section of Highway 12 is partially closed in Tay Township following a fatal collision.
Southern Georgian Bay OPP say the westbound lane at Fraser Lane is closed for an environmental clean-up.
The clean-up was schedule for Wednesday, but was postponed.
The collision happened just after 1 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 12 near Fraser Lane.
Police say an eastbound vehicle crossed the centre median and crashed head-on with a tractor-trailer. The driver of the tractor was not injured, but the driver of the eastbound vehicle died at the scene.
The westbound lane is expected to reopen around 3 p.m. Thursday.