Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte closed 'all day' following tractor-trailer crash

A section of Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte will be closed for several hours Thursday following a collision.

Provincial police say a tractor-trailer lost control and broke through the centre guide rail near Line 11 early Thursday morning, resulting in a lengthy closure for the guide rail to be replaced.

The big rig landed in a ditch off the southbound lanes.

Police say the driver walked away with minor injuries.

Police reopened one northbound lane around 3 p.m., but the southbound lanes remain closed.

"Please consider alternate routes before your departure," OPP stated.

There is no word on whether any charges will be laid.

