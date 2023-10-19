Barrie

    • Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte closed 'all day' following tractor-trailer crash

    A tractor-trailer crashes into a ditch on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on Thurs., Oct. 19, 2023. (Source: OPP) A tractor-trailer crashes into a ditch on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on Thurs., Oct. 19, 2023. (Source: OPP)

    A section of Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte will be closed for several hours Thursday following a collision.

    Provincial police say a tractor-trailer lost control and broke through the centre guide rail near Line 11 early Thursday morning, resulting in a lengthy closure for the guide rail to be replaced.

    The big rig landed in a ditch off the southbound lanes.

    Police say the driver walked away with minor injuries.

    Police reopened one northbound lane around 3 p.m., but the southbound lanes remain closed.

    "Please consider alternate routes before your departure," OPP stated.

    There is no word on whether any charges will be laid.
     

