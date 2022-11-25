Highway 11 in Orillia closed after hydro pole snaps

Traffic at a standstill on Highway 11 in Orillia, Ont., on Fri., Nov. 25, 2022 (CTV News/Dave Erskine) Traffic at a standstill on Highway 11 in Orillia, Ont., on Fri., Nov. 25, 2022 (CTV News/Dave Erskine)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver