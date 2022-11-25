Highway 11 in Orillia closed after hydro pole snaps

Traffic along Highway 11 in Orillia came to a standstill Friday evening after police closed a section of the highway in both directions because of downed power lines.

Police are diverting motorists heading south at Telford Line while northbound traffic is being detoured at West Street.

According to provincial police, a faulty hydro switch caught fire, causing the pole to snap into the northbound lanes south of Bay Park Road near Hampshire Mills Lane.

Hydro One crews are at the scene working to repair the issue.

Police expect the highway to remain closed for several hours.