Highway 11 closed in Orillia due to serious crash

An early-morning collision closed a large section of Highway 11 Wednesday morning.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m., closing Highway 11 north-and-southbound between Memorial Ave. and Highway 12 at Old Barrie Road East to rush hour traffic.

“When our crews arrived on scene, they found a multi-vehicle accident with one car on its roof."

"The fire crew extricated the occupant from that vehicle, and paramedics took over patient care,” said Orillia's Deputy Fire Chief Chris Ferry.

“I’m not sure of the extent of injuries at this time,” Ferry said.

Paramedics have stated one person was taken to a local hospital but can’t confirm the state of their injuries.

This is a developing story. More details will follow.