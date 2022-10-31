Highway 10 in Mono closed for several hours after deadly multi-vehicle collision

A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 10 in the Town of Mono killed one person and sent another to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Provincial police say three vehicles crashed around noon on Monday between the 10th and 15th sideroads.

Police say one driver died at the scene, and a second driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a Toronto area trauma centre.

Dufferin OPP says both drivers were the only occupants in the vehicles.

A third driver was not injured.

Police expect the area to be closed for several hours for the investigation.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage of the collision is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.