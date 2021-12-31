Highest daily COVID-19 case count reported for Simcoe Muskoka

Simcoe Muskoka reported its highest daily COVID-19 case count on Friday.



The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) confirmed 715 new cases, bringing its overall total to 21,487 since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.



Simcoe Muskoka now has 150 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant.



One more person has died, and two more people have been hospitalized since Thursday’s update. There are now 27 people in hospital due to COVID-19.



The majority of new cases come from Barrie (256) and the south Simcoe area, including Innisfil (62) and Bradford (56).

“We have absolutely historic levels of transmission happening across the province and here in Simcoe Muskoka at this time and going up,” said Dr. Charles Gardner, Simcoe Muskoka's medical officer of health.



Unvaccinated residents make up for 126 of the new cases in Simcoe Muskoka while 31 are from people who are partially vaccinated.



As of Friday, Simcoe Muskoka has 4,246 active cases of COVID-19. Since the pandemic, 288 people have died from the virus in Simcoe Muskoka.



To date, 75.2 per cent (454,352) of Simcoe Muskoka residents have been vaccinated with their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



Grey Bruce reported 82 new cases on Friday, bringing its total case count to 3602, including two confirmed cases of the Omicron variant.



Of the 3602 cases in Grey Bruce, 604 are active.