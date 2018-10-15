Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of the region on Monday because of expected high winds.

The weather agency is reporting strong gusts of up to 70 to 80km/hr  this afternoon and weakening by evening.

The special weather statement is in effect for the following areas:

  • Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
  • Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
  • Southern Dufferin County
  • Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
  • Port Carling - Port Severn
  • Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park