High winds expected for much of the region
CTV Barrie graphic (Steve Wishart)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, October 15, 2018 1:57PM EDT
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of the region on Monday because of expected high winds.
The weather agency is reporting strong gusts of up to 70 to 80km/hr this afternoon and weakening by evening.
The special weather statement is in effect for the following areas:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Southern Dufferin County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park