The wet and windy weather on Halloween night wreaked havoc in Wasaga Beach as four-metre waves crashed along the shorelines of Georgian Bay.

Crews are hard at work cleaning up the debris left along the waterfront on Friday morning as the high water caused extensive damage to beachfront stores.

In Tay Township, a shelter is open for several residents who are without power after the high winds caused severe flooding at a recreational park on Winfield Drive in Victoria Harbour.

The town says the water has since resided at the Victoria Harbour Beach and Marine Resort, but that if the winds increase, there is the potential for more flooding.

Power was disconnected to the area as a precaution. The town says "approximately 30 homes in the mobile park are affected."

The Oakwood Community Centre on Park Street is open as a temporary shelter for those affected in the area.

Tay Township fire crews went door to door to advise residents of the situation.

High winds cause damaging waves and flooding along Georgian Bay