Water levels in Georgian Bay have hit their highest level ever for this time of year.

On Sunday water levels were so high in Wasaga Beach that the freshwater spilt out onto Beach Drive, and the sandy area of the strip was cut in half. Beach-goers navigated puddles and built mounds of sand to escape the encroaching water.

“I believe beach areas three and five have no beach whatsoever so they’re sitting up in the grass,” remarked Wasaga Beach Resident Paul Dixon on Monday.

By Monday the water had receded slightly, giving way to a twelve-metre wide stretch of sand along Beach area one.

Waves are also eating away at the dunes in Tiny Township.

Water levels have reached record-highs on Lake Huron and Georgian Bay for July, and wind and waves can push the water even higher. According to measurements from the US Army Corps of Engineers, Lake Huron, which feeds into Georgian Bay, is sitting at 177.38 metres (581.96 feet) which is 81.28 centimetres (32 inches) higher than the long-term monthly average for July.

Waterfront property-owners, marina-operators and boaters are all feeling the effects.

“In the late 80’s it was the same. The water was really high, and so people were worried about their shorelines with their frontages, cottages and homes,” said one boater, Richard Noble, on Monday.

The Great Lakes typically fluctuate over a five to ten-year cycle, as well as seasonally. In 2013 the water levels were at record-lows, whereas now all of the Great Lakes are near, or at record-highs.

So far, the flooding along the waterfront in Wasaga Beach has not resulted in any additional costs to the town or damages to roads or buildings, but the town’s mayor, Nina Bifolchi, says high water will have to be considered in any future development plans there.

“The road height may need to be looked at, to raise it, as well as all of the other buildings, and perhaps move them away from the water,” she said on Monday.

The highest water level ever recording on Georgian Bay was in October of 1986. The water is now just 10 centimetres (4.5 inches) away from that record.