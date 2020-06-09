BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police were involved in a high-speed chase that took them into Barrie on Monday evening that ended with the suspect vehicle slamming into a ditch in the city's south end.

Barrie police were called to assist when the two suspects ran from the vehicle, leaving it in the ditch on Huronia Road south of Mapleview Drive.

Officers arrested the 31-year-old driver, and although the K9 unit searched the area, the female suspect escaped.

The accused is facing several charges, including failing to stop for police.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them as the investigation continues.