High-speed chase ends in swamp

Provincial police attempted to stop a vehicle in Bracebridge on Wellington Street on Friday, Nov. 11, at 1:15 p.m.

As the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle sped away quickly, travelling on Monck Road to Manitoba Street.

The male driver failed to stop for a red light at the intersection of Manitoba Street and Taylor Road, collided with another motorist and then carried on southbound, where he also failed to stop for a stop sign at Entrance Drive.

Police say they received information from other motorists about the vehicle travelling in an unsafe manner on Ecclestone Drive, leading officers to Highway 11 South, where they attempted to slow traffic to stop the suspect vehicle safely.

However, the vehicle pulled onto the shoulder of the highway, passed officers at high speed, and continued southbound. In the interest of public safety, officers did not pursue the vehicle.

Shortly after, officers came upon the occupants of the vehicle climbing out of the swamp at the Bethune Drive South off-ramp from Highway 11 South.

Police say further investigation revealed that the driver had attempted to navigate the off-ramp and left the roadway, crashing his vehicle into the swamp. Neither driver nor the passenger suffered any injuries.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man from Ajax with eleven Highway Traffic Act offences. He has a court date on Dec. 20, 2022.

The passenger was also arrested at the scene and was later released unconditionally.

Police are asking for anyone with information such as dash camera surveillance or other recordings to please call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122.